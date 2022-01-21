Lincoln National Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LNC

In trading on Friday, shares of Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.70, changing hands as low as $67.64 per share. Lincoln National Corp. shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.59 per share, with $77.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.89. The LNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

