Lincoln Minerals Unveils Promising Minbrie Drilling Results

December 03, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited reports promising high-grade mineral findings at their Minbrie prospect in South Australia, highlighting significant copper, lead, zinc, and silver intercepts. The company is preparing for an exploration campaign in early 2025, aiming to leverage the site’s untapped potential amid copper’s growing importance in green energy. Positioned within the resource-rich Gawler Craton, Minbrie offers lucrative opportunities for investors.

