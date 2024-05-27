News & Insights

Lincoln Minerals Plans Share Issue Update

May 27, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced an update to the allotment dates for ordinary shares and the shareholder meeting, now scheduled for June 20, 2024, where approval for the issue of options will be sought. The company is proposing an issue of securities, which, if approved by ASX, will see the new securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules.

