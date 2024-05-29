Lincoln Minerals Limited’s Discounted Share Offer

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited is urging eligible shareholders to take advantage of their Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closing on May 31, 2024, offering shares at a discounted price of $0.007 each, with the potential for attached options upon shareholder approval. The SPP, underwritten by Canaccord Genuity to the tune of $1.5 million, aims to fund the advancement of Lincoln’s South Australian assets. Shareholders can subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new shares without incurring brokerage fees.

