News & Insights

Stocks

Lincoln Minerals Limited’s Discounted Share Offer

May 29, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited is urging eligible shareholders to take advantage of their Share Purchase Plan (SPP) closing on May 31, 2024, offering shares at a discounted price of $0.007 each, with the potential for attached options upon shareholder approval. The SPP, underwritten by Canaccord Genuity to the tune of $1.5 million, aims to fund the advancement of Lincoln’s South Australian assets. Shareholders can subscribe for up to $30,000 worth of new shares without incurring brokerage fees.

For further insights into AU:LML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.