News & Insights

Stocks

Lincoln Minerals’ Kookaburra Project Eyes Graphite Market

October 27, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has unveiled a promising Pre-Feasibility Study for its Kookaburra Graphite Project in South Australia, aiming to become a key player in the graphite market following the closure of the Uley Mine. With strong project economics, the study outlines a low-capital, two-stage development strategy, highlighting a pre-tax NPV of A$114 million and a pre-tax IRR of 41%. The project targets the non-Chinese market, leveraging competitive advantages such as existing mining leases and low operating costs.

For further insights into AU:LML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.