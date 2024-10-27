Lincoln Minerals’ Kookaburra Project Eyes Graphite Market

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has unveiled a promising Pre-Feasibility Study for its Kookaburra Graphite Project in South Australia, aiming to become a key player in the graphite market following the closure of the Uley Mine. With strong project economics, the study outlines a low-capital, two-stage development strategy, highlighting a pre-tax NPV of A$114 million and a pre-tax IRR of 41%. The project targets the non-Chinese market, leveraging competitive advantages such as existing mining leases and low operating costs.

For further insights into AU:LML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.