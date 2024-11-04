Lincoln Minerals Eyes Expansion of Graphite Project

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has updated its shareholders on the progress of the Kookaburra Graphite Project, highlighting new exploration targets identified through geophysical surveys and drilling. The company is optimistic about extending the project’s operational life, which currently stands at 16 years. With further exploration planned, there’s potential for significant growth in graphite production.

