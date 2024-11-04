News & Insights

Stocks

Lincoln Minerals Eyes Expansion of Graphite Project

November 04, 2024 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has updated its shareholders on the progress of the Kookaburra Graphite Project, highlighting new exploration targets identified through geophysical surveys and drilling. The company is optimistic about extending the project’s operational life, which currently stands at 16 years. With further exploration planned, there’s potential for significant growth in graphite production.

For further insights into AU:LML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.