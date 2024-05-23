News & Insights

Stocks

Lincoln Minerals Extends Discounted Share Offer

May 23, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced an extension for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), allowing eligible shareholders more time to participate in capital raising at a discounted rate. Interested investors can acquire shares at $0.007 each, a 12.3% discount, and potentially gain additional options subject to shareholder approval. The extension period for applications now runs until May 31, 2024, with the SPP underwritten up to $1.5 million by Canaccord Genuity.

For further insights into AU:LML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.