Lincoln Minerals Extends Discounted Share Offer

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced an extension for its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), allowing eligible shareholders more time to participate in capital raising at a discounted rate. Interested investors can acquire shares at $0.007 each, a 12.3% discount, and potentially gain additional options subject to shareholder approval. The extension period for applications now runs until May 31, 2024, with the SPP underwritten up to $1.5 million by Canaccord Genuity.

