Lincoln Minerals Confirms Uranium Find at Eridani Project

November 14, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has unveiled promising assay results confirming uranium mineralisation at its Eridani Project on Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. The uranium is primarily concentrated in talc-bearing units, offering a targeted focus for further exploration. Follow-up sampling is set to begin in December 2024 to explore fault structures for potential uranium hotspots.

