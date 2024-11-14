Lincoln Minerals Confirms Uranium Find at Eridani Project

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.
Lincoln Minerals Limited has unveiled promising assay results confirming uranium mineralisation at its Eridani Project on Eyre Peninsula, South Australia. The uranium is primarily concentrated in talc-bearing units, offering a targeted focus for further exploration. Follow-up sampling is set to begin in December 2024 to explore fault structures for potential uranium hotspots.
