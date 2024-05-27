News & Insights

Lincoln Minerals Announces New Securities Issue

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has announced a new securities issue of 30,000,000 broker options with the proposed issue date set for 25th June 2024. The securities, still to be confirmed under a new class code, are intended for placement or as part of another type of issue. This move by Lincoln Minerals Limited is a significant development for investors and the company’s financial strategy.

