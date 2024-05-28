Lincoln Minerals Advances BAM Scoping Study

Lincoln Minerals Limited (AU:LML) has released an update.

Lincoln Minerals Limited has initiated a Battery Anode Material (BAM) Scoping Study for their Kookaburra Graphite Project, aiming to contribute to Australia’s National Battery Strategy with a focus on renewable power. The study will assess the feasibility of a mine-to-battery supply chain, utilizing the high-grade graphite from the company’s South Australian mines. Lincoln Minerals is progressing towards production, with the final stages of the BAM Scoping Study set for completion in the third quarter of 2024.

