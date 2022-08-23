Lincoln (LNC) to Fuel Small-Cap Investment With LVIP Channing

Lincoln National Corporation LNC recently announced a major step in advancing small-cap investment opportunities for clients. LNC strengthened the partnership with Channing Capital Management, LLC, by enhancing the availability of its minority-managed mutual fund, LVIP Channing Small Cap Value Fund for investors.

Lincoln National has made the aforementioned mutual fund accessible as a standalone investment within its annuity product suites, namely Lincoln ChoicePlusSM and Investor Advantage®. The move is expected to offer investors a platform to invest in small-cap companies’ stocks. These companies are incorporated in the Russell 2000 ® Value Index, a small-cap stock market index.

The move will likely enable investors to leverage Channing Capital’s small-cap value strategy, which can churn out somewhat predictable risk-adjusted returns. Unlike large companies, small-cap companies offer massive upside growth potential in general, which also carries higher risk. LNC expects Channing Capital’s investment strategy to protect the investors from the downside while delivering significant gains.

Increasing the availability of the minority-managed mutual fund is in line with Lincoln National’s strategy of new product introduction and enhancement of existing ones, which enables it to maintain a healthy business mix. Expanding investment options and index strategies position Lincoln National well to witness sales growth.

The latest move from Lincoln National follows its non-profit investment partnership with The American Council of Life Insurers, for the affordable housing investment initiative, 360 Community Capital. The nonprofit investment partnership is expected to usher capital from the life insurance market to affordable housing in underserved communities.

Price Performance

Lincoln National’s shares have plunged 29.5% in the past year compared with a 12.6% fall in the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Lincoln National currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ), Cigna Corporation CI and Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company, which owns more than 90 subsidiaries in insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing services, retail and home building. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Berkshire Hathaway’s 2022 bottom line indicates 5.3% year-over-year growth.

Based in Bloomfield, CT, Cigna is a leading health service company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s 2022 earnings indicates 12.2% year-over-year growth.

New York-based Paramount Group works as a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGRE’s 2022 bottom line indicates 4.4% year-over-year growth. Paramount Group beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.7%.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cigna Corporation (CI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.