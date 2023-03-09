Lincoln (LNC) Strengthens MoneyGuard Via Real-Time Approval

Lincoln National Corporation LNC has introduced real-time underwriting capabilities through its MoneyGuard suite and is expanding MoneyGuard Market Advantage to a new market, California.

These initiatives by Lincoln highlight its unwavering focus on improving its offerings in the MoneyGuard suite.The Life Insurance market is highly competitive, wherein one single company does not dominate the market. Hence, this demands companies in life insurance space to compete with others in pricing, unique product features, issue and underwriting process, inherent financial strength and customer service.

Lincoln’s MoneyGuard product contributed 13.3% to sales in 2022, and with its further upgradation and expansion, this figure is poised to increase in future.

With MoneyGuard, Lincoln aims to provide its clients with long-term care solutions who otherwise would need to rely on others for the same. It aims to provide flexibility to their clients and advisors and ascertain their position from application to finally paying for long-term care expenses.

Real-time approval coupled with MoneyGuard Market Advantage or MoneyGuard Fixed Advantage would provide an immediate response of an underwriting approval after the client’s interview. This move will speed up the underwriting process and inform eligible clients in less than 20 minutes if their application has been approved.

Along with introducing real-time approval, Lincoln broadened MoneyGuard Market Advantage’s reach to California.MoneyGuard Market Advantage combines variable universal life insurance with long-term care insurance, accelerating death benefits when a qualified long-term care need arises, thereby reducing the remaining death benefit.

Lincoln National is committed to providing innovative solutions to problems and meeting the evolving needs of their client and customers.

Price Performance

Shares of Lincoln National have lost 4.8% year to date against the industry’srise of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Lincoln National currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.