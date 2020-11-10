Lincoln (LINC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 11, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 114.3% but revenues missed the same by 3.8%. This post-secondary education service provider posted earnings of 2 cents per share in the second quarter against a loss of 12 cents a year ago. Revenues of $62.5 million were down 1.7% year over year.



Markedly, Lincoln — which shares space with American Public Education APEI in the Zacks Schools industry — reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.5%.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation price-eps-surprise | Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days at 2 cents per share. This indicates a 60% decrease from the year-ago earnings of 5 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $73.4 million, suggesting a 1% year-over-year improvement.

Factors to Consider

Lincoln recently announced third-quarter enrollment metrics, pointing to strong overall enrollment growth of 15% year over year, indicating no change from the second-quarter figure. Starts for the company’s Transportation and Skilled Trades segment increased 17% for the period, and that of Lincoln’s Healthcare and other Professions segment grew 11%.



Lincoln also pointed out that the management team continued to execute the strategies designed to provide to an increasing number of students the new skills that employers require for in-demand essential careers during the third quarter. Notably, it implemented on-site instruction at all 22 of its campuses during the quarter and incorporated efficient distance learning components introduced earlier in the year.



The company’s strategies to boost enrollment in a tough economic environment, and further utilize cost cuts and capacity rationalization will likely reflect in third-quarter results. However, challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic like restricted access to externships sites and classroom labs, as well as reduction of non-tuition revenues may have been pressing concerns.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Lincoln this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Primoris currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Releases

Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA reported third-quarter 2020 results, wherein the company’s earnings met analysts’ expectations but revenues missed the same. On a year-over-year basis, both the metrics declined, thanks to lower enrollment, revenue-per-student and margin at Capella University.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, as well as improved year over year.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Strategic Education Inc. (STRA): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Public Education, Inc. (APEI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.