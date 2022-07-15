Lincoln (LINC) to Open Second Campus in Atlanta, Aids Expansion

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation’s LINC stock jumped 2.5% after it announced its intention to open a second campus in the metropolitan Atlanta area. Located near Interstate 85, the new campus will be built in a 55,000-square foot area. It will be able to cater to approximately 700 students with training programs in Auto Technology, Electrical & Electronic Systems Technology, Welding, and Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC).



The new campus, which is likely to open in third-quarter 2023 (subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals and timely build-out), will complement Lincoln’s existing Marietta, GA campus.



Lincoln’s hybrid education delivery model will offer greater flexibility for students and faculty. The new campus will likely add a combined 84,000 jobs across Georgia by 2028. Also, it projects that the new campus will generate approximately $20 million in revenue and $5 million in EBITDA within four years of opening.



Scott Shaw, Lincoln’s president and chief executive officer, stated, “As a result of our in-depth market analysis, we’re confident that this market represents a tremendous growth opportunity for Lincoln, area students, and the employers who will seek to hire them upon graduation to ensure their organizations continue to grow. We believe successfully executing our five-year expansion plan will demonstrate our commitment to helping students gain the skills required to achieve rewarding careers and to close the nation’s skills gap.”



He also noted that the United States has been facing a severe shortage of middle-skilled workers. The recent move will help it identify and enter significant markets of opportunity to expand its footprint and grow its business.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 7.4% compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 55.8% fall in the past year.



