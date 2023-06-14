Lincoln (LINC) Completes Nashville Campus Divestiture to SLC

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC sold its Nashville campus to Southern Land Company’s (SLC) affiliate for $33.8 million.



On Sep 24, 2021, LINC entered into a Contract for the Purchase of Real Estate to sell 524 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville, TN property. Per the deal, LINC and SLC signed a lease agreement, which allowed Lincoln to continue to occupy the nearly 16-acre property on a rent-free basis for the next 15 months. Also, Lincoln had three options to extend the lease for consecutive 30-day terms at $150,000 per extension term.



Although LINC has not yet determined the new location, it expects the new facility to be EBITDA neutral for the first year of operations with anticipated efficiencies. It also expects to invest $15-$20 million for the buildout of the new campus, including two new programs — HVAC and Electrical.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On Jun 13, the company’s stock plunged 2.78% in a day trading session but grew 1.27% in the after-hours trading hour. In the year-to-date period, the stock of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company jumped 9.7% compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 2.7% rise.



In first-quarter 2023, the company’s adjusted earnings grew 3 times from a year-ago level. Revenues also rose 6.9% year over year, backed by its new hybrid teaching model. The new model increased program efficiency and accelerated revenues for certain evening programs. A 9% increase in average revenue per student driven by higher tuition also added to the growth.



Backed by solid first-quarter results, the company raised its 2023 guidance. Revenues are now expected within the $355-$365 million range compared with $345-$360 million projected earlier. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be $21-$25 million, up from $19-$24 million expected earlier. Adjusted net income is projected in the range of $9-$12 million versus prior anticipation of $7-$11 million. Student start is anticipated to increase by 5-10%.



In May, LINC partnered with Hunter Engineering, the leading under-car service company, to open a Hunter Training Center for students and many employer partners/technicians.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL presently has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 48.3% and 160.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. SKX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SKX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 7.8% and 31.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Crocs, Inc. CROX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.6%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 13.2% and 5.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.