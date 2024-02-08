News & Insights

Lincoln Financial quarterly profit rises on strength in annuities business

February 08, 2024 — 08:22 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Lincoln Financial Group LNC.N on Thursday posted a rise in its fourth-quarter profit on strength in its fixed annuities business.

Encouraged by increasing bets of a soft landing, customers are beginning to revive spending on insurance policies. Growing job security, thanks to a fairly tight labor market, has also given them enough confidence to purchase policies.

Annuities are long-term investment products that pays out a fixed stream to an individual, and is primarily used by retired individuals.

Net flows in its annuities business surged almost 83% to $278 million from a year ago.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 came in at $1.45, compared with 76 cents a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.32 per share, according to LSEG data.

The insurer's net investment income was almost flat at $1.41 billion compared to last year.

