Lincoln Financial Posts Loss In Q1

May 08, 2025 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Financial (LNC) posted a first quarter net loss to stockholders of $756 million compared to net income of $1.19 billion, prior year. Net loss per share was $4.41 compared to profit of $6.93. Adjusted income from operations per share increased to $1.60 from $1.22. First quarter revenues were $4.69 billion compared to $4.12 billion, previous year.

Ellen Cooper, CEO of Lincoln Financial, said: "Year over year, Group Protection earnings increased 26% and margin expanded 120 basis points. Annuities generated significant sales in the quarter supported by a diversified product mix, underlying results in Life Insurance continued to improve, and Retirement Plan Services total deposits increased by 8%."

