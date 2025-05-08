Lincoln Financial Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Financial (LNC) posted a first quarter net loss to stockholders of $756 million compared to net income of $1.19 billion, prior year. Net loss per share was $4.41 compared to profit of $6.93. Adjusted income from operations per share increased to $1.60 from $1.22. First quarter revenues were $4.69 billion compared to $4.12 billion, previous year.

Ellen Cooper, CEO of Lincoln Financial, said: "Year over year, Group Protection earnings increased 26% and margin expanded 120 basis points. Annuities generated significant sales in the quarter supported by a diversified product mix, underlying results in Life Insurance continued to improve, and Retirement Plan Services total deposits increased by 8%."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.