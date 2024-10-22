Lincoln Financial names Jennifer Charters chief information officer

Lincoln Financial announced that Jennifer Charters will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, effective November 18, 2024. Charters, a veteran financial services technology executive with 30 years of experience, will oversee all aspects of the firm’s enterprise-wide technology and digital strategy and execution. She will report directly to Chairman, President and CEO, Ellen Cooper, and will be a member of the company’s Senior Management Committee. Since 2018, Charters served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Flagstar Bank, where she led the full breadth of the IT organization there. Prior to that, she was Chief Information Officer of Corporate Technology at Ally Financial. Charters spent the first decade-plus of her career at Accenture focused on large-scale systems development, process improvement and change-enablement solutions, including supporting an array of insurance, financial services, and telecommunications organizations. Charters holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Michigan State University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. She is an Advisory Board Member for the Michigan Council of Women in Technology and served as the organization’s President in 2021. Jen’s commitment to advancing women in technology aligns with Lincoln’s core values.

