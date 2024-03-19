Lincoln Financial Bolsters Fixed Annuities Market

News & Insights

March 19, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Lincoln Financial Group unveils the 1 Year S&P 500® Dual Trigger (Dual Trigger) account option for its fixed indexed annuities, offering growth potential in all market conditions with 100% downside protection. 

 

Consumer concerns about inflation, investment losses, and market volatility have driven demand for such products, with 61% of consumers seeking investments balancing growth and protection. With industry projections expecting fixed indexed annuity sales to reach nearly $100 billion in 2025, Lincoln Financials’ enhancements aim to simplify strategies, providing growth opportunities while safeguarding against volatility. 

 

Additionally, Lincoln introduces the 1 Year S&P 500® 10% Daily Risk Control Trigger for its OptiBlend® fixed indexed annuity, offering potential for higher trigger crediting rates in certain markets. With a commitment to helping investors protect their savings, Lincoln Financial expands its annuity product portfolio to offer clients more choices for building wealth and confidence in retirement, working with over 22,000 financial professionals in 2023 to provide new annuity contracts.

Finsum: The recent uptick in annuity products appears to be driven by demographic shifts and boosted demand. 

