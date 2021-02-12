Lincoln Electric Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported Friday that net income for the fourth quarter grew to $65.1 million or $1.08 per share from $63.7 million or $1.03 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $75.0 million or $1.24 per share, compared to $71.0 million or $1.15 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 5.8 percent to $693.8 million from $736.31 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales declined 5.6 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $685.95 million.

