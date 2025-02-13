Lincoln Electric Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric (LECO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $140.229 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $156.644 million, or $2.70 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $145.981 million or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to $1.022 billion from $1.058 billion last year.

Lincoln Electric earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $140.229 Mln. vs. $156.644 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.47 vs. $2.70 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $1.058 Bln last year.

