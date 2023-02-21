Markets
LECO

Lincoln Electric Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Sales Up 14.3%

February 21, 2023 — 07:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported fourth quarter net income of $109.1 million, or earnings per share of $1.87 which included special item after-tax net charges of $4.1 million or $0.07 per share. This is compared with prior year period net income of $74.4 million, or $1.25 per share. Excluding items, fourth quarter adjusted net income was $113.2 million, or $1.94 per share compared with $96.2 million, or $1.61 per share, in the prior year period. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.90, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter 2022 sales increased 10.3% to $930.9 million. Organic sales increased 14.3%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $922.98 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LECO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.