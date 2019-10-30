Lincoln Electric Q3 Adj. Earnings Miss View; Hikes Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $72.5 million or $1.17 per share, up from $70.5 million or $1.07 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's results include special item after-tax net benefits of $4.8 million, or $0.08 per share, while the year-ago period results include special item after-tax charges of $8.9 million, or $0.14 per share.

Excluding these items, adjusted net income was $67.7 million or $1.09 per share compared to $79.4 million, or $1.21 per share, last year. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter decreased 0.9 percent to $730.8 million, with a 4.7 percent decrease in organic sales and 1.6% unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by a 5.4% benefit from acquisitions. Analysts expected revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter.

The company's board of directors declared a 4.3 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend, to $0.49 per share from $0.47 per share, or $1.96 per share on an annual basis. The dividend is payable January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

