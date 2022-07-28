Markets
LECO

Lincoln Electric Q2 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported second quarter adjusted net income of $128.2 million, or $2.18 per share compared to $100.6 million, or $1.67 per share, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.96, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $127.8 million, or earnings per share of $2.18, compared with $96.1 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Sales increased 17.3% to $969.6 million from a 20.5% increase in organic sales and a 2.9% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 6.1% unfavorable foreign exchange. Analysts on average had estimated $939.35 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LECO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular