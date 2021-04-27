Lincoln Electric Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported Tuesday that net income for the first quarter increased to $74.17 million or $1.23 per share from $55.56 million or $0.91 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $82.78 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $60.91 million or $1.00 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased 7.8 percent to $757.02 million from $701.99 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales grew 6.4 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $725.27 million.

