Lincoln Electric Q1 Profit Declines, Meets View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported Monday that net income for the first quarter declined to $55.56 million or $0.91 per share from $71.48 million or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $60.91 million or $1.00 per share, compared to $74.99 million or $1.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 7.5 percent to $701.99 million from $759.17 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales declined 9.5 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $712.10 million.

Looking ahead, the company said it expects demand to trough in the second quarter. To mitigate the impact of lower demand, it expanded its cost reduction initiatives and expect these new measures, combined with earlier actions, to now generate $40 to $45 million in realized cost savings in 2020.

