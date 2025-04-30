Markets
LECO

Lincoln Electric Q1 Adj. EPS Miss Estimates, But Sales Top

April 30, 2025 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) reported Wednesday that net income for the first quarter declined to $118.49 million or $2.10 per share from $123.42 million or $2.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $121.86 million or $2.15 per share, compared to $128.66 million or $2.23 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled expected the company to report earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter increased 2.4 percent to $1.0 billion from $981.20 million in the same quarter last year. Organic sales declined 1.2 percent. Analysts expected revenues of $979.96 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.