Lincoln Electric price target lowered to $235 from $240 at Seaport Research

November 05, 2024 — 09:01 am EST

Seaport Research lowered the firm’s price target on Lincoln Electric (LECO) to $235 from $240 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The welding sector saw a slow start in 2024, which got slower as the year continued, the analyst tells investors. However, despite macro headwinds, the firm is “really excited” about the improvements going on due to efforts of the new profitable growth programs at the company. The firm lowers its EPS estimates due to the welding sectors’ lack of visibility, but maintains its rating on the stock, believing the company is in a buying opportunity ahead of the expected 2025 general industrial recovery.

Stocks mentioned

LECO

