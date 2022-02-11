Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. The bottom line increased 29.8% year over year.

Including one-time items, which primarily relate to the termination of a pension plan, the bottom line came in at $1.25 per share compared with $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues increased 21.7% year over year to $844 million. The improvement in revenues can be attributed to 19% growth in organic sales and a 4.7% benefit from acquisitions. These were partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange of 2%. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816 million.

Costs and Margins

The cost of goods sold rose 23% to $572 million from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The gross profit climbed 19% to $273 million. The gross margin came in at 32.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 33%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10.6% year over year to $151 million. The adjusted operating profit increased 31.6% to $122 million in the quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 14.5% in the reported quarter compared with 13.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segment Performance

Americas Welding: The segment’s sales increased to $480 million from $387 million in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted operating income totaled $84 million compared with $69 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



International Welding: This segment’s revenues increased 14.3% year over year to $246 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $28 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $15 million.

The Harris Products Group: The segment’s fourth-quarter sales amounted to around $118 million, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 28%. Adjusted operating profit was $16 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $13 million.

Financial Update

Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of around $193 million at the end of 2021 compared with $257 million at the 2020-end. The company generated $365 million cash flow from operations in 2021 compared with $351 million in 2020.

The company’s debt to invested capital was 47.1% in 2021 compared with 47.6% in 2020.

2021 Performance

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of a record $6.22 in 2021 compared with $4.15 reported in the prior year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.15. Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at $4.60, up 35% from $3.42 reported in 2020.



Sales were up 22% year over year to a record $3.23 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion.

Price Performance

Lincoln Electric’s shares have declined 4.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 10%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Lincoln Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Dover Corporation DOV, Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN and Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Dover’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 15% year over year to $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66. DOV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average.



Dover has an estimated earnings growth rate of around 12.7% for 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4%. DOV’s shares have rallied around 44.5% in a year.



Silgan Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 32% year over year to a record 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. SLGN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Silgan has a projected earnings growth rate of 13.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 3% in the past 60 days. In a year, SLGN has appreciated 19.7%.



Applied Industrial Technologies reported adjusted EPS of $1.46 in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2020), up 49% year on year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. AIT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Applied Industrial Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.8% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal year earnings has moved up 9.4% in the past 60 days. AIT’s shares have appreciated 36% in a year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.