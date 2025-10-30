Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) reported $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $2.14 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39, the EPS surprise was +3.35%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- The Harris Products Group : $149.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $140.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

: $149.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $140.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Total Sales- The Harris Products Group : $153.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $143.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.

: $153.25 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $143.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Total Sales- International Welding : $229.46 million compared to the $229.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $229.46 million compared to the $229.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Net Sales- International Welding : $219.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

: $219.63 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $224.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%. Total Sales- Americas Welding : $721.85 million compared to the $706.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $721.85 million compared to the $706.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Net Sales- Americas Welding : $691.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $671.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $691.79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $671.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Inter-segment sales- International Welding : $9.83 million compared to the $7.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year.

: $9.83 million compared to the $7.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.4% year over year. Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding : $30.06 million versus $35.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.

: $30.06 million versus $35.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change. Inter-segment sales- The Harris Products Group : $3.44 million compared to the $3.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $3.44 million compared to the $3.47 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Total Sales- Corporate and Elimination : $-43.33 million versus $-46.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $-43.33 million versus $-46.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding : $131.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $132.17 million.

: $131.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $132.17 million. Adjusted EBIT- International Welding: $25.82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.27 million.

Here is how Lincoln Electric performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

