Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO reported record adjusted earnings of $2.44 per share in the second quarter of 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 12% year over year.



Including one-time items, the bottom line was a record $2.36 per share compared with $2.18 in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues rose 9.4% year over year to a record $1,061 million. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,099 million. The improvement in revenues can be attributed to 4.5% growth in organic sales and 5.2% benefits from acquisitions. These gains were partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange of 0.2%.



Our model predicted organic sales growth of 7.7% and 5.1% benefits from acquisitions. We expected headwinds from currency exchange to be 0.4%.

Costs and Margins

The cost of goods sold rose 8% to $687 million from the prior-year quarter. The gross profit increased 12% to $373 million. The gross margin was 35.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 34.4%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15.6% year over year to $193 million. Adjusted operating profit increased 9.5% to $184 million in the quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 17.3% in the reported quarter, flat year over year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

Americas Welding: The segment’s total sales increased to $708 million from $625 million in the year-earlier quarter. The reported figure lagged our estimated revenues of $740 million. Adjusted operating income totaled $140 million compared with $118 million in the prior-year quarter. We estimated an adjusted operating income of $149 million.



International Welding: This segment’s revenues rose 6.5% year over year to $262 million in the reported quarter. We projected quarterly revenues of $260 million. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $34 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $35 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $33 million.



The Harris Products Group: The segment’s second-quarter total sales amounted to around $133 million, reflecting a year-over-year dip of 5%. The figure came below our projection of $138 million. Adjusted operating profit was $20 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $18 million. Our prediction for the segment’s adjusted income was $19 million.

Financial Update

Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of around $220 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared with $152 million at the second-quarter 2022 end. The company generated a record $199 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter under review, up 102% year over year. LECO returned $90 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases throughout the quarter.

Price Performance

Lincoln Electric’s shares have gained 44.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 17.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Lincoln Electric currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and Terex Corporation TEX. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and TEX has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 52.2% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 57.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.61. Estimates were unchanged in the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.1%. TEX gained 81.3% in the last year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.