Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04. The bottom line increased 1% year over year.



Including one-time items, the bottom line was $2.09 per share compared with $2.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues rose 12.3% year over year to a record $1,039 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,028 million. The improvement in revenues can be attributed to 8.5% growth in organic sales and 5.7% benefits from acquisitions. These were partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange of 1.9%.

Costs and Margins

The cost of goods sold rose 14.8% to $684 million from the prior-year quarter. The gross profit increased 7.8% to $355 million. The gross margin was 34.2% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 35.6%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14.1% year over year to $190 million. Adjusted operating profit increased 3.7% to $169 million in the quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 15.9% in the reported quarter compared with 17.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Americas Welding: The segment’s total sales increased to $691 million from $562 million in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted operating income totaled $132 million compared with $112 million in the prior-year quarter.

International Welding: This segment’s revenues fell 1.9% year over year to $259 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $30 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $37 million.

The Harris Products Group: The segment’s first-quarter total sales amounted to around $131 million, reflecting a year-over-year dip of 3.7%. Adjusted operating profit was $19 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $19.6 million.

Financial Update

Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of around $199 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared with $154 million at 2022 end. The company generated a record $124 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter under review, up 188% year over year. LECO returned $70 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases through the quarter.

The company’s debt to invested capital was 50.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2023 compared with 53.8% at the end of 2022.

Price Performance

Lincoln Electric’s shares have gained 28.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 9.9%.



