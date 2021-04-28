Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO reported record first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.37 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18. The bottom line also improved 37% year over year. The upbeat performance can be attributed to the company’s execution of strategic initiatives, cost reduction actions and recovery in its end markets.



Including one-time items, the bottom line was $1.23 compared with 91 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues increased 7.8% year over year to $757 million. Moreover, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $724 million. The improvement in revenues was owing to growth of 6.4% in organic sales and a favorable impact of 1.4% from foreign exchange.

Costs and Margins

Cost of goods sold went up 8% to $503 million from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit rose 7% to $254 million from $237 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin came in at 33.5% compared with 33.8% in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 3% year over year to $146 million from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating profit increased 24% year over year to $109 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 14.4% in the reported quarter compared with 12.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Performance

Americas Welding: Sales in the segment increased to $456 million from $443 million reported in the year-earlier period. Adjusted operating for the segment totaled $76 million in the quarter compared with $71 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter.



International Welding: This segment’s revenues increased 12% year over year to $227 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported adjusted operating profit of $19 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $6.6 million.



The Harris Products Group: The segment’s first-quarter sales amounted to around $111 million, indicating year-over-year improvement of 27%. The segment’s adjusted operating profit was $18.7 million compared with $12.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Update

Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of around $242 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared with $257 million at the end of the 2020. The company generated cash flow from operations of $45 million during the reported quarter compared with $22 million in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s debt to invested capital was at 47.2% at the end of the first quarter of 2021 compared with 47.6% as of the end of 2020.

Price Performance

Lincoln Electric’s shares have gained 60.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.4%.

