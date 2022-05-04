Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Up

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO have appreciated 5% since the company reported record first-quarter 2022 revenues, adjusted operating margin and earnings per share. Adjusted earnings was $2.10 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63, and improved 53% year over year, driven by robust demand, favorable mix and solid operational execution.



Including one-time items, the bottom line came in at an all-time high of $2.13 per share compared with $1.23 in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues surged 22% year over year to a record $925 million. The improvement in revenues can be attributed to a 22.1% growth in organic sales and a 4.6% benefit from acquisitions. These were partly offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange of 4.4%. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $865 million.

Costs and Margins

The cost of goods sold rose 18% to $596 million from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The gross profit climbed 30% to $3303 million. The gross margin came in at 35.6% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 33.5%.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 14% year over year to $167 million. Adjusted operating profit increased 49% to $1632 million in the quarter. Adjusted operating margin was a record 17.6% in the reported quarter from 14.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Performance

Americas Welding: The segment’s total sales increased to $562 million from $458 million in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted operating income totaled $111 million compared with $779 million in the prior-year quarter.



International Welding: This segment’s revenues increased 16.2% year over year to $264 million in the reported quarter. The segment reported an adjusted operating profit of $37 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $19 million.



The Harris Products Group: The segment’s first-quarter total sales amounted to around $136 million, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 23%. Adjusted operating profit was $19.6 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $18.7 million.

Financial Update

Lincoln Electric had cash and cash equivalents of around $154 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared with $193 million at the 2021-end. The company generated $435 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter under review compared with $45 million in the prior-year quarter. LECO returned $137.9 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases through the quarter.



The company’s debt to invested capital was 50.1% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, compared with 47.1% at the end of 2021.

Guidance

Lincoln Electric now expects organic growth in mid-teens percent for 2022, up from the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percent stated previously. It anticipates incremental margin in mid-20% compared with the previous guidance of low to mid-20%. The increase reflects operational improvements in the company’s automation portfolio and Americas Welding as well as persistent structural savings in Europe. Effective tax rate is expected to be in the low 20% range.

Price Performance



Lincoln Electric’s shares have gained 2.5% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 34%.

