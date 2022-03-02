Lincoln Electric (LECO) Buys Kestra, Expand Specialty Alloys

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO acquired a Brazilian private manufacturing company, Kestra. The buyout will expand the company’s specialty alloys portfolio and services as well as strengthen its 2025 Higher Standard strategy in South America.



Sao Paulo-based Kestra is a manufacturer and provider of specialty welding consumables, wear plates as well as maintenance and repair services for alloy and wear-resistant products, generally used in agricultural, mining, steel and industrial mill applications.



Lincoln Electric is continuously evaluating buyout options, focused primarily on tuck-in assets, supporting its Higher Standard 2025 strategy. Lincoln Electric’s recent acquisition of Fabricated Tube Products and Shoals positions its Harris Products Group to capitalize on growth prospects in the HVAC (Heating, ventilation and air conditioning) market. Last year, the company acquired Zeman Bauelemente Produktionsgesellschaftm.b.H., a Zeman Group unit, to drive automation growth in structural steel applications. The buyout will boost the company’s annual automation sales by around 10% and expand its international automation capabilities. Last year, the company invested $62 million in capital spending and spent $156 million on acquisitions.



Lincoln Electric revised its 2025 financial targets. The company is well-poised for growth on the back of a strong product development pipeline, industry-leading position in automation, investments in new technologies like additive and a solid balance sheet that will support acquisitions. The sales growth rate from 2020 to 2025 is now projected in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range. Backed by efforts to improve the mix of its business, advancing operational excellence through continuous improvement projects and volume growth, the company is targeting an average operating income margin of 16% between 2020 and 2025. This improved performance is expected to yield a high teen to low 20% earnings per share (EPS) growth rate from 2020 to 2025.



Last month, Lincoln Electric reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share. The bottom line rose 29.8% year over year. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55. Revenues of $844 million increased 21.7% year on year and surpassed the Consensus Estimate of $816 million.

Lincoln Electric's shares have gained 6.2% in the past year against the industry's decline of 18.6%.



