Lincoln Electric (LECO) Buys Fori to Boost Automation Growth

Price PerformanceLincoln Electric’s shares have increased 9.2% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 37.8%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to ConsiderLincoln Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Hubbell HUBB, Deere DE, and W.W. Grainger GWW. HUBB flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while DE and GWW carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Hubbell’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.6%, on average. In the past 60 days, HUBB’s earnings estimates have increased 6.1% for 2022. For the ongoing year, the bottom line is estimated to be $10.4, suggesting growth of 29.3% from the prior-year reported level. The HUBB stock has gained 24.6% in the past year. Deere has an estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate of 17.2% for the current fiscal year. Earnings estimates for the company are pegged at $27.28 per share. DE has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%. Its shares have gained 26% over the past year. W.W. Grainger delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. Current-year earnings are estimated to be $29.31 per share, suggesting growth of 161.1% from the year-ago reported figure. GWW’s shares have risen 23.6% in the past year.
