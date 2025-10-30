Lincoln Electric Holdings Q3 Profit Rises

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $122.6 million, or earnings per share of $2.21, compared to net income of $100.8 million or $1.77 per share last year.

Excluding special items, third-quarter adjusted net income was $137.2 million, or $2.47 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $122.4 million or $2.14 per share in the prior year period.

Third-quarter 2025 sales increased 7.9% to $1,061.2 million primarily reflecting a 5.6% increase in organic sales and a 1.7% benefit from acquisitions.

"We achieved strong quarterly results with an increase in profit margins, solid adjusted earnings growth, and record cash flow generation," said Steven Hedlund, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Focused execution, combined with growth investments and operating agility, position us well to outperform and generate superior value through the cycle."

The company's Board of Directors declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, payable January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

