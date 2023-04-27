News & Insights

Markets
LECO

Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 Profit Down Yet Beats Estimates

April 27, 2023 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) Thursday announced a slight decline in first-quarter earnings, while net sales grew up.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $121.93 million or $2.09 per share compared to $126.03 million or $2.13 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.13 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.05 per share.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.039 billion, up from $925.45 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected $1.03 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LECO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.