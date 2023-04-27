Lincoln Electric Holdings Q1 Profit Down Yet Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) Thursday announced a slight decline in first-quarter earnings, while net sales grew up.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $121.93 million or $2.09 per share compared to $126.03 million or $2.13 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $2.13 per share. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $2.05 per share.

Net sales for the quarter were $1.039 billion, up from $925.45 million in the prior year. Wall Street expected $1.03 billion.

