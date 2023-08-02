Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 217.84

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) has been revised to 217.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 197.88 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 252.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.54% from the latest reported closing price of 200.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LECO is 0.37%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 57,116K shares. The put/call ratio of LECO is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,240K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 9.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,781K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 11.90% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,624K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,507K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Background Information

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

