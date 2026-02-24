Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Price Target Increased by 13.75% to 313.08

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NasdaqGS:LECO) has been revised to $313.08 / share. This is an increase of 13.75% from the prior estimate of $275.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $212.53 to a high of $367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.96% from the latest reported closing price of $284.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 11.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LECO is 0.29%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 53,032K shares. The put/call ratio of LECO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,819K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,804K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 0.98% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,732K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,727K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares , representing a decrease of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 8.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,367K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 0.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

