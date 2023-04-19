Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) Declares $0.64 Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings said on April 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.64 per share ($2.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $161.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.91%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 912 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 8.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LECO is 0.32%, an increase of 18.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.34% to 56,351K shares. The put/call ratio of LECO is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.55% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings is $176.46. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $204.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.55% from its latest reported closing price of $161.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Electric Holdings is $4,035MM, an increase of 7.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DELAWARE VIP TRUST - Delaware VIP Opportunity Series Standard holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Osterweis Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing a decrease of 6,916.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 98.41% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 65K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 14.66% over the last quarter.

CAMMX - Cambiar Smid Fund Investor Class Shares holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 48.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.