Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LECO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.93, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $88.93, representing a -10.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $99 and a 49.98% increase over the 52 week low of $59.30.

LECO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.43%, compared to an industry average of -27.2%.

