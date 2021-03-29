Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $124.58, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $129.05 and a 97.84% increase over the 52 week low of $62.97.

LECO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.2%, compared to an industry average of 21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LECO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

