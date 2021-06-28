Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LECO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.16, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $132.16, representing a -2.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.04 and a 65.88% increase over the 52 week low of $79.67.

LECO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.73. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.48%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

