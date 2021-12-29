Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.56 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $140.26, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $140.26, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $148.55 and a 26.91% increase over the 52 week low of $110.52.

LECO is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.35%, compared to an industry average of 32.6%.

