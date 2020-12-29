Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.95, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $117.95, representing a -3.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.51 and a 98.92% increase over the 52 week low of $59.30.

LECO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.8%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

