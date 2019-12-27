Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LECO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.74, the dividend yield is 2.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LECO was $97.74, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.32 and a 30.27% increase over the 52 week low of $75.03.

LECO is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LECO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5. Zacks Investment Research reports LECO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.67%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

