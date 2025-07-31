Markets
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 31, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $143.396 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $101.708 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $145.612 million or $2.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $1.088 billion from $1.021 billion last year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $143.396 Mln. vs. $101.708 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.088 Bln vs. $1.021 Bln last year.

LECO was up by 5.24% at $235.03 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

