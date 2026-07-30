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Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. Announces Climb In Q2 Profit

July 30, 2026 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $158.519 million, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $143.396 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $161.220 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $1.219 billion from $1.088 billion last year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $158.519 Mln. vs. $143.396 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.88 vs. $2.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.219 Bln vs. $1.088 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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