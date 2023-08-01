Lincoln Electric Holdings (FRA:LNE) Price Target Increased by 10.19% to 194.28

The average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings (FRA:LNE) has been revised to 194.28 / share. This is an increase of 10.19% from the prior estimate of 176.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 162.14 to a high of 224.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from the latest reported closing price of 177.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNE is 0.37%, an increase of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 57,116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,240K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 19.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNE by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,782K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNE by 9.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,781K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNE by 11.90% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,624K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,507K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNE by 13.79% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.